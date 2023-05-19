Fall In Love As Aishwarya Goes Green

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore before she walked the red carpet in hooded black gown last night.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwraya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress.

She complemented her look with transparent block heels, kept her make-up minimal with sparkly green eye shadow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Chopra/Instagram

Aishwarya met film critic Anupama Chopra at Cannes who tells us, 'With @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb -- the OG Indian cinema queen at @festivaldecannes. She was on the main competition jury in 2003!

'We chatted about Nandini in #PS2, why Bollywood isn't creating roles with similar complexity and depth and how the Lights on Women Award by @lorealparis will help to create more equity in entertainment.'