Rediff.com  » Movies » Mrunal Goes Desi In Style!

Mrunal Goes Desi In Style!

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 19, 2023 14:23 IST
After a glamorous Cannes debut in a blingy black outfit, Mrunal Thakur turned up on the French Riveira in a desi girl avatar.

 

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a series of pictures in a shimmery lavender saree.

 

In every frame, she looks ethereal wearing a beaded and embroidered lilac-hued sari.

 

She opted for matching earrings and heels.

 

Mrunal wore nude makeup look and let her tresses doing the talking.

 

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, 'Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.'

 

As she says, Mrunal is enjoying desi girl vibes in the pictures.

 

As soon as her sari look was unveiled, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

With inputs from ANI

All Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
