Photographs: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar presented another dreamy look at Cannes -- a pastel blue asymmetric dress from the Nedret Taciroglu Boutique.

Doesn't her outfit remind you of Elsa from Frozen?

Manushi complemented her look with a golden necklace and golden heels sandals.

She left her hair open with a centre parting, and her makeup was just right.