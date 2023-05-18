Aishwarya sheds her 'bahu' image

'We are not typical bahus in real life. We have to break this stereotype.'

IMAGE: Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

Aishwarya Sharma, who played Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, left her fans disheartened when she announced her exit from the popular daily soap, which also features her husband Neil Bhatt in the lead.

The actress is set to return to the small screen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

As she readies for the image makeover with the show, Aishwarya tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "You won't see Pakhi anymore, it is only going to be the real Aishwarya after this."

On her first reaction when KKK

I am very scared. I thought it will be fun, but during the meeting with the makers they pulled my leg asking "Accha, you wanna have fun?"

But yes, I am sure it's going to be great fun. I will be doing (things) which I have never done in my life so far.

IMAGE: Aishwarya says husband Neil Bhatt was 'most excited' about her turn in KKK. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

On her image makeover with KKK

I was ready for this image makeover. Pakhi (her character) was limited to the screen, at home I was Aishwarya only.

Sure, we play daughters-in-law on screen, but we are not typical bahus in real life. We have to break this stereotype.

People who follow me on social media have seen the real Aishwarya Sharma. They know what I am like and what I do in my real life.

So yeah, you won't see Pakhi anymore, it is only going to be the real Aishwarya after this.

On husband Neil Bhatt's advice

Neil was most excited about this show.

You don't get such an opportunity so easily. I got the offer for KKK right after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

As an audience of KKK, I used to be wary of the tasks. I used to think I would never be able to do something like this. But Neil said I can do it. He was very confident about me.

On her prep for the show

I didn't get enough time for any prep.

But yes, I am mentally very strong thanks to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. (Laughs)

Physical strength is more important in this show, and I am warming to it. The prep is on, and I am trying my best to do as much as possible.

IMAGE: Aishwarya says she liked Sriti Jha from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

On her favourite contestants from previous seasons

I haven't followed any season completely. From whatever little I saw, I really liked Sriti Jha. She was performing a stunt which had lizards and crocodiles. I was petrified watching that.

On the show's host Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty sir is a show himself. Khatron Ke Khiladi is equal to Rohit Shetty.

I am very, very, excited about this opportunity of working with him.

And yes, if we didn't perform well he will certainly scold us too. I am ready for it.