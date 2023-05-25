News
Cannes: Aditi Turns Into Disney Princess

Cannes: Aditi Turns Into Disney Princess

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2023 13:24 IST
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

It is Aditi Rao Hydari's turn to shine at Cannes.

ARH posts her first pictures from the French Riveira on Instagram and writes, 'Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth #cannes2023'.

 

Aditi lives out her modern day Disney princess fantasy in a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline.

 

'The colour is called Duck egg blue. Happy to be back with my @lorealparis family,' she says.

 

Her rumoured beau Sidharth reacts to her pictures with emojis and 'Oh my.'

 

Aditi completes her look with white strappy heels, earrings and a ring.

 

Here's hoping to see more of Aditi in Cannes.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
