Cannes: Aditi Turns Into Disney Princess

It is Aditi Rao Hydari's turn to shine at Cannes.
ARH posts her first pictures from the French Riveira on Instagram and writes, 'Nice to meet you again Cannes #walkyourworth #cannes2023'.
Aditi lives out her modern day Disney princess fantasy in a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline.
'The colour is called Duck egg blue. Happy to be back with my @lorealparis family,' she says.
Her rumoured beau Sidharth reacts to her pictures with emojis and 'Oh my.'
Aditi completes her look with white strappy heels, earrings and a ring.
Here's hoping to see more of Aditi in Cannes.