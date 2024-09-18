News
Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati

Bollywood Says Goodbye To Ganpati

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 18, 2024 11:40 IST
As India bids adieu to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, film folk rush to the pandals for one last visit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha visits Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, which saw a grand visarjan later in the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Divyenndu and his wife Akanksha Dahiya join Nushrratt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'Until next year, Ganpati Bappa Morya,' says Sonal Chauhan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor indulges in modak and writes, 'Ek saal ka modak quota done.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupriya Goenka/Instagram

Anupriya Goenka makes time for a last Ganpati darshan for the year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi visits Lalbaugcha Raja and comes away feeling grateful: 'What a wonderful Darshan I had my heart is filled with joy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari shares a picture with influencer Urja Sharma and makes a genuine wish, 'Bappa please keep us allll happy and healthy to welcome you next year.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree puts in a quick prayer: 'Om Ganeshaye Namah ! A day that was .... celebrating Ganpati, the all knowledgeable, the remover of all obstacles and the God of good fortune. May your blessings always be with us, to guide us, make us stronger, kinder and more giving. Ganpati Bappa Morya!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

'Truly honoured to be a part of the Ganesh Aarti and visarjan at Hon Deputy CM’s residence,' posts Isha Koppikar, sharing a picture with Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah prays to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
