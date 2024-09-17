Pix: Lalbaugcha Raja's Grand Visarjan Procession

Every year, Mumbai’s final goodbye to Lord Ganesha is both traditional and heartfelt.

Devotees flood the streets, walking their Bappa to the Arabian Sea, in processions that are filled with dance and music that drive away the sadness that comes with the fact that His 10-day visit has come to an end. And it will be a year before they see Him again.

He is drenched with colour and flowers and cries of ‘Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa (Please come soon next year)’ reach the sky.

Here are some glimpses of the thousands of devotees who have lined the roads though which Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai’s most famed Ganeshas, is being taken for immersion at Girgaon, Chowpatty, in south Mumbai.

All photographs: ANI/Photo

Mobile phones capture Lalbaugcha Raja for the last time this year.

Devotees shower their love using colours and confetti.

Prasad is distributed.

Everyone wants to reach out to Lalbaugcha Raja.

An immense crowd of devotees bid him goodbye.

Watch: Lalbaugcha Raja leaves His abode

Video: ANI Video

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com