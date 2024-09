With only a few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees from Surat decided to take The Lord of New Beginnings to the Gujarat city by train from the Mumbai Central station on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

IMAGE: Devotees carry Lord Ganesha onto a train at the Mumbai Central station, here and below. Photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: The Lord is comfortably seated in the compartment.

IMAGE: The Lord framed in a window on the way to Surat.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com