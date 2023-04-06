News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bipasha Reveals Daughter Devi's Face

Bipasha Reveals Daughter Devi's Face

Source: ANI
April 06, 2023 10:20 IST
After making fans wait for over four months, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover revealed their daughter Devi's face to the world.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, night, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her newborn baby. Devi is looking super cute in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband.

Bipasha captions it: 'Hello world ... I am Devi#devibasusinghgrover.'

 

The baby's pictures have left Bipasha's colleagues in awe.

Showering love on Devi, Kajal Aggarwal commented, 'Cutest little munchkin..love and blessings to little Devi.'

'God bless you Devi. I love you! And can't wait to hold you,' Dia Mirza wrote.

'She is absolutely gorgeous..god bless you three loads of love darling,' Sussanne Khan commented.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, six years after their marriage

They met on the sets of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration. They tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

