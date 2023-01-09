News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Made Bipasha's Birthday So Special

What Made Bipasha's Birthday So Special

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2023 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bipasha Basu's 44th birthday on January 7 was extra special this year: It was the first time her baby girl Devi was a part of it.

The celebrations were different too.

Instead of throwing a big party like she usually did, Bipasha and husband Karan Singh Grover kept it intimate with only the three of them.

 

'2023 you will be an amazing year New beginnings Adventures of new mommy and baby ...looking forward to great acting work ... 3 of us travelling the world and the list goes on and on,' Bipasha writes.

 

Say hello to Devi!

 

'3 of Us This birthday was soooo different but soooo special Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes and love. Truly grateful,' Bipasha posts, with Karan and Devi.

 

The proud parents.

 

Karan shares a throwback picture of the two of them and wishes Bips: 'Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love! @bipashabasu May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, may all your dreams come true.

'It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything!'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bipasha-Karan show off their monkey love!
Bipasha-Karan show off their monkey love!
Bipasha-Karan live it up in the Maldives
Bipasha-Karan live it up in the Maldives
Birthday Special: Bipasha Basu's FABULOUS desi avatars
Birthday Special: Bipasha Basu's FABULOUS desi avatars
Markets rally after 3 days; Sensex zoomed 847 points
Markets rally after 3 days; Sensex zoomed 847 points
BCCI bosses deliberate as Star India asks for discount
BCCI bosses deliberate as Star India asks for discount
Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs
Rohit, Kohli back as India eye winning start in ODIs
Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC
Conversion a serious issue, shouldn't politicise: SC

More like this

Soha-Shikha Get Goofy

Soha-Shikha Get Goofy

Bhumi's Year So Far...

Bhumi's Year So Far...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances