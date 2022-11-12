Bipasha-Karan Welcome Baby Girl

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

It's raining weekend babies for Bollywood's stars.

Six days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their baby girl on Saturday, November 12, with a cute picture and the message: 'Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Congratulations have been pouring in on social media.

Dia Mirza: 'Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings.'

Sophie Choudry: 'Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel.'

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness !'

Aalim Hakim: Many many congratulations to you both beautiful couple @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial. Welcome to the world angel.'

Bipasha and Karan got married in a dreamy wedding in May 2016.