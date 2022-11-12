News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bipasha-Karan Welcome Baby Girl

Bipasha-Karan Welcome Baby Girl

By Rediff Movies
November 12, 2022 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

It's raining weekend babies for Bollywood's stars.

Six days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the birth of their baby girl on Saturday, November 12, with a cute picture and the message: 'Devi Basu Singh Grover. The Physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Congratulations have been pouring in on social media.

Dia Mirza: 'Welcome to this world little one. Love love and more love always! Can’t wait to meet you. All our blessings.'

Sophie Choudry: 'Best best best news ever!! So thrilled for you guys!!!!! God bless your lil angel.'

Tanishaa Mukerji: 'Congratulationssssss wish u so much happiness !'

Aalim Hakim: Many many congratulations to you both beautiful couple @bipashabasu @iamksgofficial. Welcome to the world angel.'

Bipasha and Karan got married in a dreamy wedding in May 2016.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Candid pictures from Bipasha-Karan's DREAMY wedding!
Candid pictures from Bipasha-Karan's DREAMY wedding!
Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream
Karan's Ode To Fatherhood: My most precious dream
Bipasha-Karan show off their monkey love!
Bipasha-Karan show off their monkey love!
Kerala govt sends ordinance to axe Guv as Chancellor
Kerala govt sends ordinance to axe Guv as Chancellor
What Are Veep And EAM Doing In Cambodia?
What Are Veep And EAM Doing In Cambodia?
Law can be an instrument of justice but...: CJI
Law can be an instrument of justice but...: CJI
SKY, Pant, Chahal caught napping!
SKY, Pant, Chahal caught napping!

More like this

How Bipasha and Karan fell in love

How Bipasha and Karan fell in love

Bipasha-Karan live it up in the Maldives

Bipasha-Karan live it up in the Maldives

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances