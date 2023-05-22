Bhumi's Sunday Is 'Really Really Special'

The Cannes action hots up...Sara promotes her film... So much of Ananya...
'Something's happening. It's going to be beautiful, really really special :) #Manifest #Sunday,' writes Bhumi Pednekar.
Manushi Chhillar treats herself to a new haircut in Nice, France.
Urvashi Rautela's fangirl moment when she bumps into Julianne Moore.
'What an unforgettable night in Cannes with @campariofficial @juliannemoore & all marvellous people,' she writes.
'Proud to wear the newly launched Big Bang Unico Nespresso Origin @hublot at Cannes Festival. The first watch of which a part is made of recycled coffee grounds and capsules,' Esha Gupta informs us.
After her splash at Cannes, Sara Ali Khan counts her blessings at the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Sunday.
Her co-star from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal joins her. As part of the promotions, the duo went to the Ramsar village in Rajasthan and interacted with the villagers.
'Gossip session: Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members... Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil. दिल से राम राम है आप सबको! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in Cinemas on 2nd June,' Vicky writes.
Huma Qureshi shows off some 'Retro Moves' in Goa.
'A little bit of this and a little bit of that but lots of me...' writes Ananya Panday.
Nimrat Kaur enjoys a pizza break at work on Sunday.
Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of her historic Miss Universe win with daughters Renee and Alisah: 'Thank you God!!!! The 'universe' conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47 This journey of life with the both of you by my side is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity.'
'Hopefully I find a date with this selfie,' quips Erica Fernandes.