Bhumi's Bikini Break In Goa

Parineeti gets a haircut... Mallika has a question... Manushi shares a throwback pic...
Like Soha Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar takes a quick break after Diwali.
Bhumi is off to Goa, holidaying with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.
Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, is taking a break in Manali: 'Mujhe pahadon pe wapas le jao. Mera sea level pe mann nahi lag raha.'
'It's the time for repentance,' Rasika Dugal takes to the gym to work out those the extra Diwali calories.
Parineeti Chopra posts, 'New film, new hair.'
Do you like it?
'I'm totally a saree girl, there's something undeniably empowering about wearing a saree, Do you agree?' asks Mallika Sherawat.
Manushi Chhillar shares a throwback pic from a jungle safari.
Raashii Khanna rocks the sari look.
Arjun Bijlani holidays with wife Neha Swami in Zanzibar, Tanzania.
Tisca Chopra goes shopping in London with husband Sanjay Chopra and writes, 'You could also call us the Shopras .. As you can see from the happy shopped out faces at the end of the day.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com