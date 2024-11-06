Bhumi's Bikini Break In Goa

Parineeti gets a haircut... Mallika has a question... Manushi shares a throwback pic...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Like Soha Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar takes a quick break after Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi is off to Goa, holidaying with Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, is taking a break in Manali: 'Mujhe pahadon pe wapas le jao. Mera sea level pe mann nahi lag raha.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

'It's the time for repentance,' Rasika Dugal takes to the gym to work out those the extra Diwali calories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra posts, 'New film, new hair.'

Do you like it?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

'I'm totally a saree girl, there's something undeniably empowering about wearing a saree, Do you agree?' asks Mallika Sherawat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar shares a throwback pic from a jungle safari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna rocks the sari look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani holidays with wife Neha Swami in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra goes shopping in London with husband Sanjay Chopra and writes, 'You could also call us the Shopras .. As you can see from the happy shopped out faces at the end of the day.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com