Sunny Leone Gets Married Again!

Thirteen years after they got married in 2011, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives.

The ceremony was held on October 31 in the presence of their children Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Sharing pictures, Sunny writes, 'First time we got married was in front of God, family and friends....

'This time we got married just the 5 of us with more love and time between us! You are still the love of my life and will forever be the one for me! I love you @thedanielweber.'

In an earlier post, Sunny had described her 2011 wedding as: 'A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake.'