The Best Way To Unwind Post-Diwali

What's the best way to unwind after a hectic Diwali season? Go to the Maldives!
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu seem to have got that memo.
The couple are seen here with daughter Inaaya.
Sharing pictures from their vacation, Soha writes, 'Got us some vitamin sea.'
What's a vacation without ice cream?
Kunal holds up the best trophy of his life.
Twining and sunning at the beach.
On the swing.
Getting goofy.
Making memories in the sand.
Seems like the vacation was quite the success.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com