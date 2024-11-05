News
The Best Way To Unwind Post-Diwali

The Best Way To Unwind Post-Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 05, 2024 10:09 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

What's the best way to unwind after a hectic Diwali season? Go to the Maldives!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu seem to have got that memo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The couple are seen here with daughter Inaaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Sharing pictures from their vacation, Soha writes, 'Got us some vitamin sea.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

What's a vacation without ice cream?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal holds up the best trophy of his life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Twining and sunning at the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

On the swing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Getting goofy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Making memories in the sand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Seems like the vacation was quite the success.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
