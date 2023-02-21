'Kangana and I are very similar'

'So we automatically connect.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande has successfully transitioned from television to films.

After gaining widespread recognition for her work in the popular soap, Pavitra Rishta, she made an impressive debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

Ankita will be seen next in the bittersweet romantic film, The Last Coffee, alongside Shoib Shah.

She will also be seen playing yet another historical figure in Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, Swatantra Veer Savarkar; she plays Yamunabai Savarkar in the period drama.

Even as she turns towards films, Ankita says she owes everything to her television days, and tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "When I was doing Pavitra Rishta, I used to love going on sets every day. You get up, go to sets, do your make-up/hair, and face the camera. You can do this routine only you really love your work."

What made you say yes to The Last Coffee?

I love love stories, and this film is one. I really liked the script too.

The story interplays between the past and present, so I am playing two characters in one role.

The film tackles the various aspects of a relationship: Bonding, conflict, misunderstanding.

People think the romance genre is dead in Bollywood. Did you any apprehensions before signing this film?

Not at all. I sign projects only if I really like them.

The best thing about this film is that there's no unnecessary drama. You will connect to the characters automatically.

We are trying to showcase the authentic portrayal of a relationship.

Every relationship has conflicts and confusion, be it between husband and wife or mother and daughter.

The film says that communication is important in a relationship but you also have to be a good listener to resolve conflicts.

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande and Shoib Shah in The Last Coffee.

The title has a very melancholic tone. Do you generally like sad romantic films?

I really liked the title of this film.

I don't like sad films, but love comes with a lot of pain and sadness also.

You don't understand real meaning of love until you feel a little pain that comes with it.

Dard wahi hota hain jaha pyaar hota hain.

In any love story, the chemistry between lead actors is always the main attraction. What can we expect from your jodi with Shoib Shah?

You will see cute chemistry between a calm husband and his vivacious wife.

Shoib makes you feel very comfortable as an actor. This helps to build a good chemistry on screen.

IMAGE: Ankita in The Last Coffee.

You once mentioned that your 'love affair' with cinema isn't a frivolous one. Tell me about challenges one has to face to keep this love blooming.

When you love something so dearly, you don't feel like you are struggling for it.

There is no pain there.

I have always wanted to become an actor.

I always had this passion to explore cinema.

Even today, I have the same fire within me. Till the time this fire is on, I am ready to face any challenges.

I love the camera.

I love action.

I love dance.

I love the sets.

When I was doing Pavitra Rishta, I used to love going on sets every day.

You get up, go to sets, do your make-up/hair, and face the camera. You can do this routine only you really love your work.

IMAGE: Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

You debuted in Bollywood with the Kangana Ranaut-led Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. You two quickly became one of those rare BFFs in Bollywood. What makes Kangana such a great friend?

Kangana and I are very similar, so we automatically connect.

I can talk to her whatever I want to and she does the same to me.

She inspires me and gives me strength.

In your next Bollywood project Swatantra Veer Savarkar, you will be seen playing yet another historical figure. Do you naturally get drawn to such characters?

I want to perform strong characters.

When such roles come to me, I feel this is my personality.

But I have also played characters in films like Baaghi 3 and now, The Last Coffee, which are very different.

In all my characters, there is a girl who is very feisty and true to herself.

IMAGE: Ankita in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

What was the process with co-star and director Randeep Hooda like on Swatantra Veer Savarkar?

Superb!

The shooting is still underway, but it's been a good experience.

There is so much to learn from Randeep.

He is a great actor and has a distinct directorial style which helps you do things differently.

Do you think Bollywood has finally stopped looking down upon television actors?

Of course! It is only going to get better because there's a lot of talent in the television industry.

The next generation of television actors will benefit greatly from this change.

There is no such thing as television or film acting.

Acting is acting.

Television teaches you a lot, and I am very proud to be a television actor.

IMAGE: Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita in Pavitra Rishta.

What's your take on Radhika Madan's controversial remark on television's toxic work culture?

I don't know about the others, but I love, respect and owe everything to television.

There is a lot of scope for creativity in television.

During Pavitra Rishta, I grew as an actor every single day while playing the character of Archana. It is really up to you how you utilise (the opportunity).

I have watched each and every episode of my shows.