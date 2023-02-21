When Rekha Kissed Alia!

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, held at Mumbai's Taj Land's End hotel, saw Bollywood and television stars in attendance.

S S Rajamouli's RRR was a big winner of the night, as it bagged the Best Film of The Year award while the Ajay Devgn-starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness bagged the Best Web Series award.

Shefali Shah took home the Best Actress In A Web Series trophy for her tough cop role in the gritty crime series Delhi Crime 2 while Jim Sarbh won the Best Actor award for Rocket Boys.

Alia Bhatt gets a lot of love from Rekha.

Rekha received an award for Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry while Alia won the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor award for his superhero act in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Varun Dhawan won the Critics Best Actor award for Bhediya while Vidya Balan won the female counterpart of the award for Jalsa.

Dulquer Salmaan won the Best Actor In A Negative Role for Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.

This is the actor's first award for a Hindi project and he writes a grateful note on Instagram: 'For some reason my old friend, my nerves got the better of me on stage and I blanked out like a first timer.

'So the one person I truly need to thank for this is Balki sir. I dont know how he saw me as Danny, but he did. And the conviction he had in me, his guidance and vision was everything for me. Thank you sir and all my wonderful costars, the best crew and everyone at @hopeprodn for giving me the best experience on #Chup. This one is for all of you.'

Suraj Nambiar accepted an award on wife Mouni Roy's behalf for Best Actress In A Negative Role for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Mouni is currently in Doha.

Sheeba Chadha won the Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Doctor G while Maniesh Paul won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role for JugJugg Jeeyo.

R Balki won the Best Director award for Chup: Revenge Of The Artist.

Abdu Rozik with Anupam Kher, who won the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year for The Kashmir Files.

Vivek Agnihotri proudly holds the trophy for The Kashmir Files, which also won the Best Film award.

Rishabh Shetty won the Most Promising Actor award for Kantara.

Rupali Ganguly, seen here with son Rudransh, won the Most Versatile Actress In A Television Series award while her show Anupama won the Best Television series of the Year.

Harshad Chopda won the Most Versatile Actor In A Television Series.

Tejasswi Prakash won the Best Actress In A Television Series for Naagin 6.

Zain Imam, who won the Best Actor In A Television Series for Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawaan, with his parents.

Sachet Tandon won the Best Male Singer for the song Maiyya Mainu from Jersey. He wife Parampara cheers him on.

The Best Female Singer was awarded to Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan from Gangubhai Kathiawadi.

Hariharan received an award for Outstanding Contribution In The Music Industry.

Gayatri and Pushkar's film Vikram Vedha won the Best Cinematographer award for P S Vinod.

Ronit Roy and Shreyas Talpade hosted the show.

Rashami Desai goes floral.

Call My Agent: Bollywood actor Ayush Mehra and Bigg Boss 16's Shiv Thakare.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar