'Asli Singham Main Hoon'

Kajol and Kriti Sanon get together to pack a punch in their new film, Do Patti.

Kajol plays a cop for the first time in her career, and she straightaway gets some facts straight.

No, she did not take any tips from Bollywood's resident 'policeman' Ajay Devgn, her husband.

And when she was asked who the real Singham at home is, she said, "Dekhiye, yeh maine pehle bhi kahaan hai, har stage pe kahana hai ki asli Singham (points out to herself)."

Do Patti is directed by adman Shashanka Chaturvedi, who makes his feature film debut here. It has been written by Kanika Dhillon.

Set in a hill station, Kriti plays twins Soumya and Shailee. Shaheer Sheikh plays her love interest.

"I think when you wear a uniform on screen, even though you know it's acting, there is a sense of pride, respect and a sense of authority," Kajol says.

"There's a certain stature, kadakness that comes in your posture naturally. So yes, I really enjoyed playing it."

Did she actually ride that bike that we see in the trailer?

No, she says.

More truths in this video below.

Kriti has a younger sister, Nupur, and understands sibling rivalry well.

"There are fights between my sister and me. There are times when we don't like each other. But Soumya and Shailee are very different and difficult for me to understand. Still, it was easy due to Kanika's writing. You will see a different sibling rivalry in this film," she says.

"I am more like Soumya, but there are so many things in her that I don't like. She doesn't communicate what she feels, but I have to say it all. I am a good mix of both," Kriti says.

Shaheer, however, insists that Kriti is as energetic like Shailee.

"I have worked with Kriti in Dilwale; she was very new then. It was her second film," Kajol says.

"It has been eight years now and there are so many films that she has worked in. She has grown as an actress, won a National Award. It was a wonderfully different Kriti, who came on the sets of Do Patti."

Kriti praised Kajol right back: "I was excited when Kajol ma'am came on board. I have been a huge fan. When I watched her and Shah Rukh sir during Dilwale, I was in awe. I was new and learning. I loved how she switches on and off the character. She lights up the screen every time and is getting better and better. She looks better in Do Patti than Dilwale."

Shaheer claims he was nervous on the first day of shooting with Kajol.

"I had to push her and by mistake, I injured her," he explains. "But the next day, she came to me and said I did a very nice job. That gave me so much confidence. Both Kajol ma'am and Kriti made me comfortable on set."

Do Patti will stream on Netflix on October 25.

Reportage: Patcy N. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani. Videos: Afsar Dayatar.