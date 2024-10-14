Bollywood Looks Dishy On Dussehra

Bollywood stars looked gorgeous on Dusshera, and we can certainly try some of these styles during the festive season.
Disha Patani looks like a diva in an olive green lehenga set designed by Archana Jaju.
Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like royalty in her Anamika Khanna lehenga, which she wore to the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to promote Singham Again with Ajay Devgn.
Karisma Kapoor wears a bright pink Anarkali suit as she promotes India's Best Dancer.
Sharvari wears a pastel lehenga choli from the Amer Collection with chunky jewellery from Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.
Sanya Malhotra picks 'mummy ki banayi saree + mummy ke taane to commence this festive season.'
Mouni Roy looks like a vision in her sheer sari.
Chitrangda Singh wears white too, with shades of purple, pink and gold.
Amruta Khanvilkar looks pretty in a traditional Paithani sari.
Juhi Parmar gets the memo and puts on a laal paar Bengali sari with Dhunuchi in hand.
Tina Datta looks like a bride in her Benarasi sari.
Shreya Ghoshal dons an elaborate embroidery lehenga from Keshwa Couture.
