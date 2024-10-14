News
Home  » Movies » Bollywood Looks Dishy On Dussehra

Bollywood Looks Dishy On Dussehra

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 14, 2024 10:13 IST
Bollywood stars looked gorgeous on Dusshera, and we can certainly try some of these styles during the festive season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani looks like a diva in an olive green lehenga set designed by Archana Jaju.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like royalty in her Anamika Khanna lehenga, which she wore to the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to promote Singham Again with Ajay Devgn.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor wears a bright pink Anarkali suit as she promotes India's Best Dancer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari wears a pastel lehenga choli from the Amer Collection with chunky jewellery from Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra picks 'mummy ki banayi saree + mummy ke taane to commence this festive season.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy looks like a vision in her sheer sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh wears white too, with shades of purple, pink and gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar looks pretty in a traditional Paithani sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar gets the memo and puts on a laal paar Bengali sari with Dhunuchi in hand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta looks like a bride in her Benarasi sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal dons an elaborate embroidery lehenga from Keshwa Couture.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

