Home  » Movies » Rani-Kajol's Beautiful Sindoor Khela

Rani-Kajol's Beautiful Sindoor Khela

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 14, 2024 10:06 IST
Kajol and Rani Mukerji looked beautiful in shades of red, as they indulged in the Sindoor Khela ritual at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga puja pandal in Mumbai.

Rani Mukerji in the traditional laal paar sari.

 

Kajol lets her hair down for the ritual.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji looks vibrant in pink and gold.

 

The siblings seek blessings.

 

Sindoor Khela.

 

Cousin bonding.

 

Rani with Shabrani Mukherjee.

 

Kajol with uncle Deb Mukherjee.

 

Joy Mukherjee's son Sujoy Mukherjee with wife Supriya.

 

Rupali Ganguly with son Rudransh, right, and Sujoy's son Joyneel.

 

Ishita Dutta with husband Vatsal Seth.

 

Sumona Chakraborty,

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
More like this

Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

Kajol, Yug Serve Bhog At Durga Puja

'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'

'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'

