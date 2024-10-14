Do Patti Trailer: Kajol Caught In Kriti's Lies

Do Patti is a film about interrogation and differing accounts, with an added layer of psychological drama. That's a fine recipe for an engrossing thriller, vouches Mayur Sanap.

It is Kajol against Kriti Sanon's double role in Do Patti. And their face-off is certainly intriguing in the freshly released trailer for this upcoming mystery thriller.

The trailer opens with Kajol's sour-faced, scowling, cop who has been assigned to solve a mysterious case in a picturesque Himalayan town.

She interrogates Shaheer Sheikh's character named Dhruv, who appears to be an innocent victim.

Dhruv seems to be in love with the meek-looking Saumya, played by Kriti Sanon.

But here's a twist.

Their picture-perfect love story is plagued by Saumya's sadistic identical twin, who begins to seduce Dhruv to make her sister jealous.

Why is she playing trouble-maker in her sister's life?

What's her motive?

The trailer hints at the complicated dynamic between the twins, and possible repercussions of their rivalry.

We then see Dhruv getting arrested when one of the sisters alleges an attempt to kill her.

The drama deepens when Kajol vows to crack down this 'game' of lies and deception.

The first glimpse of Do Patti does look promising, thanks to its twisty plotline and atmospheric drama.

This is a film about interrogation and differing accounts, with an added layer of psychological drama.

That's a fine recipe for an engrossing thriller.

Kanika Dhillon has crafted the script, which seems to have the same mix of pulpy elements and feminine viewpoint as seen in her earlier films Judgementall Hai Kya and Haseen Dillruba.

The big lure here is the casting of Kajol and Kriti, who will be seen sharing screen space after their 2015 outing Dilwale.

Kajol plays a police officet for the first time in her decades-long career and Kriti's marks her maiden production venture.

Both of them seem to have a meaty part, especially for Kriti, who is playing against type here.

Hope the play-off between the two will be as entertaining as promised in this trailer.

Do Patti drops on Netflix on October 25.