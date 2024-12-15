SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...

IMAGE: D Gukesh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

India's D Gukesh dethroned reigning champion Ding Liren in a dramatic final game to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, on Thursday, December 12.

Following his victory, the 18 year old spoke to International Chess Federation (FIDE) in a freewheeling interview about his love for chess and how he continues to be a student of the game.

He also stated that as a student of the game, the more he learns about chess, the more aware he will become of how little he knows.

SEE: World champ D Gukesh spells out his main goal. VIDEO: Kind courtesy FIDE/X

In a snippet from the interview, now a world champion, Gukesh spoke of his main goal.

'Being a world champion is a very special achievement for me. Going through the whole process, Candidates, World Championship, it's very stressful and I had to put a lot of effort it. So it means a lot to me,' Gukesh said.

'But my main goal that I have had is being the best in the world and achieving my full potential. And if that's enough to become the greatest of all time, then yeah sure,' he added.