SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...

SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 15, 2024 19:32 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

India's D Gukesh dethroned reigning champion Ding Liren in a dramatic final game to become the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, on Thursday, December 12. 

Following his victory, the 18 year old spoke to International Chess Federation (FIDE) in a freewheeling interview about his love for chess and how he continues to be a student of the game.

He also stated that as a student of the game, the more he learns about chess, the more aware he will become of how little he knows.

SEE: World champ D Gukesh spells out his main goal. VIDEO: Kind courtesy FIDE/X

In a snippet from the interview, now a world champion, Gukesh spoke of his main goal.

'Being a world champion is a very special achievement for me. Going through the whole process, Candidates, World Championship, it's very stressful and I had to put a lot of effort it. So it means a lot to me,' Gukesh said.

'But my main goal that I have had is being the best in the world and achieving my full potential. And if that's enough to become the greatest of all time, then yeah sure,' he added.  

 
REDIFF SPORTS
