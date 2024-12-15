Bengal minister Firhad Hakim defends Muslim population remarks

Firhad Hakim, a senior minister in West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, has defended his remarks on the Muslim population in the state and India, saying he is a diehard secular and patriotic Indian.

IMAGE: West Bengal municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim (right) and Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy (left) at an event in Alipore Zoo, in Kolkata, December 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hakim's comments, made at a minority students' event, have sparked controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and Hindu monks accusing him of promoting communalism and advocating for a Muslim majority.

Hakim, however, clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and that he was merely advocating for the empowerment of the Muslim community.

He also highlighted the need for greater representation of Muslims in the judiciary

Addressing minority students at an event on Friday, the state municipal affairs and urban development minister had purportedly said, "In West Bengal, we (Muslims) are 33 percent and nationwide, we are 17 percent."

Advocating that minorities should strive to reach a position where they can assert themselves more forcefully and their call for justice is acknowledged, Hakim had said, "We may be minorities numerically, but by Allah's grace, we can become so powerful that we will not need to hold candlelight rallies for justice. We will be in a position where we will become the majority in the true sense of empowerment."

Asked about the row triggered by his comments, Hakim told reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of a programme, "I am a diehard secular and patriotic Indian. No one can question my secular values and love for my country. Period."

Senior monk of Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Kartik Maharaj, alleged that instead of laying emphasis on education and economic uplift of Muslims, Hakim spoke about increasing their numbers, "which will aid and abet infiltration in the state".

"We would not have minded had Firhad Hakim solely talked about undertaking economic development measures for Muslims. But analyse why he referred to the percentage of Muslims in our population. Does he wish to turn West Bengal into another Bangladesh?" Maharaj said at a religious event 'Lakh kanthe Gita paath' (chanting Gita in one lakh voices) at Siliguri on Sunday.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dilip Ghosh said Hakim's comments "reveal the gameplan of communal elements in Trinamool Congress to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh, and secede it from India".

Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury said, "Both BJP and TMC are playing the dangerous game of religion-based politics. While the BJP is encouraging Hindu fundamentalists to consolidate its position among the majority vote bank, the TMC is cosying up with both Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists for narrow political gains."

"The comments of Firhad Hakim reveal the sinister gameplan to indulge Muslim fundamentalist elements," the former PCC president said.

Hakim, in his speech, had purportedly stressed Muslims' need to work towards a position where their "voices are automatically heard". He also highlighted the under-representation of Muslims in the judiciary. Hakim suggested that through empowerment and hard work, this gap could be bridged.

A video of Hakim's speech went viral on social media, but its authenticity could not be independently verified by PTI.

Defending Hakim, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the minister's comments were deliberately misinterpreted and twisted.

"What he meant was the uplift of a large number of minority community members so that they can join mainstream society and contribute to nation-building. Certain elements are trying to give a different spin to his views," Ghosh said.

He further asserted that Hakim's secular and liberal values are well-known, and that he actively participates in various religious festivals while promoting communal harmony.

BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya criticised Hakim's statement, accusing him of suggesting that West Bengal and India will soon have a Muslim majority.

He claimed Hakim's vision hinted at Muslims taking justice into their own hands, potentially signalling support for Sharia law.

"Kolkata's Mayor Firhad Hakim previously revealed his true intentions by describing non-Muslims as 'unfortunate' and endorsing Dawat-e-Islam's efforts to convert Hindus to Islam. He has now claimed that West Bengal, along with the rest of India, will soon have a Muslim majority," Malviya posted on X.

"Hakim envisions a future where Muslims will no longer rely on peaceful protests or marches but will take justice into their own hands, potentially hinting at Sharia law," he added.