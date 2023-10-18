Why Alia-Kriti Are So Happy

Film folk were in a celebratory mood as they prepared to attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Here's how they celebrated their big wins on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt, who received the Best Actress Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, shares lovely pictures of her getting ready for the award ceremony.

'A photo, a moment, a memory for life', says Alia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia wears two roses in their hair, just as she did in the film and for the promotions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

She also wore her pretty wedding sari, designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, to mark yet another important day in her life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Husband Ranbir Kapoor escorts Alia to the awards ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon also received the Best Actress Award for her performance in Mimi and she shares her happiness with her parents, Geeta and Rahul Sanon.

'The feeling is not easy to describe in words.. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life!' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'Happy faces sharing a proud moment together,' writes Kriti with Alia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

The ladies are joined by Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Mimi, dedicated the award to his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, who passed away in August.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Karan Johar, who won a Special Jury Award for his production, Shershaah, pouts with Kriti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Composer Devi Sri Prasad photobombs a selfie of Kriti with Shreya Ghoshal.