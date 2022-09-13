Are you Ready For Sunny Leone?

When Bollywood's glam stars travel for holiday or for work, where exactly do they go? Let's take a look.
Sunny Leone promotes her Telugu film Ginna in Hyderabad. The romantic action-comedy is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and stars Vishnu Manchu.
After Hyderabad, Sunny moves to Surat for the promotions.
Pranitha Subhash, who had a baby in June, holidays in the Maldives.
Aftab Shivdasani takes wife Nin Dusanjh to Abu Dhabi to celebrate her birthday and writes, 'I just need you and some sunsets. Happy Birthday my beloved, my queen. I love you.'
Shirley Setia attends the trailer launch of her Telugu film, Krishna Vrinda Vihari, with Naga Shaurya in Telangana.
After the Ko Pha Ngan islands, Sanjana Sanghi visits the beaches of Phuket and writes, 'It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea.'
Chiranjeevi shares a picture of his son Ram Charan enjoying a meal with his sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha in Ooty.
Ananya Panday's next stop in Italy is the Colosseum in Rome.
She writes, 'Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk'
Aahana Kumra visits her alma mater, La Martiniere Girls' College, in Lucknow and writes, 'The excitement to revisit school is unmatched!!'