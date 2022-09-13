Are you Ready For Sunny Leone?

When Bollywood's glam stars travel for holiday or for work, where exactly do they go? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone promotes her Telugu film Ginna in Hyderabad. The romantic action-comedy is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and stars Vishnu Manchu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

After Hyderabad, Sunny moves to Surat for the promotions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash, who had a baby in June, holidays in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani takes wife Nin Dusanjh to Abu Dhabi to celebrate her birthday and writes, 'I just need you and some sunsets. Happy Birthday my beloved, my queen. I love you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia attends the trailer launch of her Telugu film, Krishna Vrinda Vihari, with Naga Shaurya in Telangana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

After the Ko Pha Ngan islands, Sanjana Sanghi visits the beaches of Phuket and writes, 'It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi shares a picture of his son Ram Charan enjoying a meal with his sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha in Ooty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's next stop in Italy is the Colosseum in Rome.

She writes, 'Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits her alma mater, La Martiniere Girls' College, in Lucknow and writes, 'The excitement to revisit school is unmatched!!'