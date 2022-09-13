News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are you Ready For Sunny Leone?

Are you Ready For Sunny Leone?

By Rediff Movies
September 13, 2022 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

When Bollywood's glam stars travel for holiday or for work, where exactly do they go? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone promotes her Telugu film Ginna in Hyderabad. The romantic action-comedy is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and stars Vishnu Manchu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

After Hyderabad, Sunny moves to Surat for the promotions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash, who had a baby in June, holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani takes wife Nin Dusanjh to Abu Dhabi to celebrate her birthday and writes, 'I just need you and some sunsets. Happy Birthday my beloved, my queen. I love you.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia attends the trailer launch of her Telugu film, Krishna Vrinda Vihari, with Naga Shaurya in Telangana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

After the Ko Pha Ngan islandsSanjana Sanghi visits the beaches of Phuket and writes, 'It’s a Monday, I hear? All seems like one long beautiful day by the sun & the sea.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chiranjeevi/Instagram

Chiranjeevi shares a picture of his son Ram Charan enjoying a meal with his sisters Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha in Ooty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's next stop in Italy is the Colosseum in Rome.

She writes, 'Hey now, Hey now this is what dreaaaams are made of #iykyk'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra visits her alma mater, La Martiniere Girls' College, in Lucknow and writes, 'The excitement to revisit school is unmatched!!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Anushka, Virat Get Romantic In London
Anushka, Virat Get Romantic In London
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Ranveer's Big Award Night
Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Ranveer's Big Award Night
Have online insurance fraud queries?
Have online insurance fraud queries?
Pushpa Effect Makes Allu Arjun Brand Star
Pushpa Effect Makes Allu Arjun Brand Star
Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed
Wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed
Banks Made Profits of Rs 1.57 Trillion!
Banks Made Profits of Rs 1.57 Trillion!

More like this

Sara Wins Her First OTT Award!

Sara Wins Her First OTT Award!

Deepika, Ranbir's Mum in Brahmastra2

Deepika, Ranbir's Mum in Brahmastra2

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances