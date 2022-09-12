News
Deepika To Play Ranbir's Mum in Brahmastra2

By SUBHASH K JHA
September 12, 2022 11:56 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
 

With the first part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trilogy proving to be a winner at the box office, the stage is set for Part 2.

Titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, the male lead will either be played by Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed for the female part. She reportedly plays Amrita, Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva's mother.

The actress made a fleeting appearance in the first part. Deepika worked with Ayan in their superhit, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika and Ranbir were in a relationship for some time till they moved apart.

SUBHASH K JHA
