Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Ranveer's Big Award Night

The 10th edition of South Indian International Awards took place in Bengaluru over the weekend.

Pushpa: The Rise was the big winner at the event, which also saw a liberal sprinkling of Bollywood stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde wins two awards -- Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu) for her performance in Most Eligible Bachelor as well as the Youth Icon award.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun bags the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) award for his blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Is Ranveer Singh the Most Popular Hindi Actor in south India? Well, he certainly won that award!

Priyanka Mohan wins the Best Debutante Actress award for Doctor.

Aishwarya Lekshmi wins the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Malayalam) award for Kaanekkaane.

Hansika Motwane wins an award for a Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema.

Aishwarya Rajesh wins the Best Actress Critics (Tamil) award for the movie, Thittam Irandu.

Arvind Swami wins the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Tamil) award for his performance in Thalaivii.

Tovino Thomas wins the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) award for his performances in Minnal Murali and Kala.

Tovino catches up with Biju Menon, who won the Critics' Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Malayalam) for his performance in Aarkkariyam.

Silambarasan wins the Best Actor award for the Tamil movie, Maanaadu.

The Critics' jury named Arya the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil) award for his performance in Sarpatta Parambarai.

Interestingly, the sports film won at the OTTplay awards in Mumbai too.

Siva Karthikeyan wins the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Tamil) award for Doctor.

Kavya Prakash wins the Best Debutante Director (Malayalam) for her movie, Vaanku.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wins the Best Director award (Tamil) for the big hit, Master.

Guru Somasundaram wins the Best Actor in Negative Role (Malayalam) award for Minnal Murali.

Nidhhi Agrewal looks glamorous at the awards night.

Say hello to Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty wears a Manish Malhotra sari.

Ritika Singh works mostly in Tamil and Telugu films.

Kannada actress Amrutha Iyengar.

Tamil actress Athulyaa Ravi.

Shanvi Srivastava mostly works in the Kannada industry, though she has done Telugu and Malayalam movies as well.

Telugu and Hindi film actress Malvika Sharma.

Priya Varrier, the 'wink' girl.

Sreeleela works in Kannada and Telugu films.

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.