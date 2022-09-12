Anushka's Day At The Park With Vamika

Just where do Bollywood's glam stars holiday? Let's take a look.
Anushka Sharma takes daughter Vamika to a park in London and confesses: 'I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to.'
Life, at the moment, is certainly a holiday for Shriya Saran.
After taking in Barcelona and Tuscany, she heads to the Maldives.
Her faithful travel companion, daughter Radha, stays by her side.
Admiring the Maldivian sky.
Sobhita Dhulipala, who was in Scotland, travels to Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Ananya Panday is still making pretty pictures in Rome.
Malaika Arora takes a walk in Georgia.
Sanjana Sanghi enjoys the night life at Thailand's Ko Pha Ngan island.
'Every now and then, you gotta face something you're afraid of doing and say, "ah f*£& it",' says Sarah Jane Dias, as she goes standup paddleboarding on the Thames river in England.
Karishma Tanna takes her first golf lesson in Dubai.
Esha Gupta enjoys the sunset in Ibiza.
Just where is Laxmi Raai holidaying?
Saqib Saleem, his sister Huma Qureshi and her Director-boyfriend Mudassar Aziz take in the view of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
Saqib, who played Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83, had shot for the film at this venue.
Television actress Asha Negi is framed by the sea and the sky.
Sanjay Kapoor relaxes in Los Angeles.