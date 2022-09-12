Anushka's Day At The Park With Vamika

Just where do Bollywood's glam stars holiday? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma takes daughter Vamika to a park in London and confesses: 'I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Life, at the moment, is certainly a holiday for Shriya Saran.

After taking in Barcelona and Tuscany, she heads to the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Her faithful travel companion, daughter Radha, stays by her side.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Admiring the Maldivian sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala, who was in Scotland, travels to Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is still making pretty pictures in Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora takes a walk in Georgia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi enjoys the night life at Thailand's Ko Pha Ngan island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Jane Dias/Instagram

'Every now and then, you gotta face something you're afraid of doing and say, "ah f*£& it",' says Sarah Jane Dias, as she goes standup paddleboarding on the Thames river in England.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes her first golf lesson in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta enjoys the sunset in Ibiza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Just where is Laxmi Raai holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Saqib Saleem, his sister Huma Qureshi and her Director-boyfriend Mudassar Aziz take in the view of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Saqib, who played Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83, had shot for the film at this venue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Television actress Asha Negi is framed by the sea and the sky.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor relaxes in Los Angeles.