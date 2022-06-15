News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why New Mom Pranitha Is Emotional

Why New Mom Pranitha Is Emotional

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: June 15, 2022 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash welcomed her first child on June 11 and she describes the days since as 'surreal'.

Pranitha shared her experience of giving birth to her baby girl, recounting how especially emotional it was for her gynaecologist mother Dr Jayashri.

The actress, who was also seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, married Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju on May 30, 2021.

Please click on the images for a closer look at Pranitha and her baby.

 

IMAGE: Pranitha shares her experience:
'The last few days have been surreal ... ever since our baby girl was born..
'I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, (Dr Jayashri) but for her this was the hardest time emotionally.
'Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can't wait to share my birth story with you all.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'Appreciation post for my mum Dr Jayashri.. The best any girl could ask for would be a gynaecologist mom . But when a gynaecologist has to deal with her own daughters pregnancy, it's very very tough emotionally because she knows of the various complications that can possibly happen ..
'I remember this scene from Munna bhai mbbs where Boman Irani talks about how his hands would shiver if he had to operate on his own daughter..
'Thankyou mummy for making this a peaceful experience.. n it's only now that I understand why she's always running to the hospital at odd hours for her own patients because each patients responsibility is on the hands of her gynaec. It's only now that I understand why she puts her profession ahead of her personal life, vacations or any family events.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
Meet Kajal Aggarwal's BABY
Just Where Are These Stars Holidaying?
Just Where Are These Stars Holidaying?
'Love stories have changed'
'Love stories have changed'
Priority for Agniveers in Assam Rifles, CAPF: Govt
Priority for Agniveers in Assam Rifles, CAPF: Govt
Hrithik's Cute 'Oops' Moment!
Hrithik's Cute 'Oops' Moment!
Bollywood GETS GORGEOUS For Social Media
Bollywood GETS GORGEOUS For Social Media
Cabinet okays 5G auction, 72097MHz to be sold by July
Cabinet okays 5G auction, 72097MHz to be sold by July

More like this

Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

Sonam, Rihanna's Modern Maternity Styles

What Pankaj Tripathi Suffers From

What Pankaj Tripathi Suffers From

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances