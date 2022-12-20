Are You Looking Forward To Varun's Citadel?

As the year draws to a close, a lot of movies as well as Web series are readying for release.

Which ones *you* are looking forward to?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Russo Brothers/Instagram

The Russo Brothers have announced Citadel India, the remake of Priyanka Chopra's Web series, Citadel.

Written by former Rediff.com staffer Sita R Menon, along with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, it marks Varun Dhawan's debut on OTT. Raj & DK helm the series as directors.

The duo say: 'We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.'

It will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Right after delivering a blockbuster, Ajay Devgn announces the release date of his next film, Bholaa: 'Ek Chattaan, Sau Shaitaan. Iss kalyug mein aa raha hai #Bholaa, 30th March 2023. #Bholaain3D'

Directed by Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Laxmi Raai and Makrand Deshpande.

The action-drama is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil hit, Kaithi.

It revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between the police and the drug mafia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shares the poster of her upcoming horror comedy, OMG: Oh My Ghost, which will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Directed by Yuvan, the film also stars Sathish, Sanjana, Dharsha Gupta, Yogi Babu, Thangadurai and Thilak Ramesh.

It will release on December 30.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

After the success of Malayalam film Kaduva, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Director Shaji Kailas come together once again for the action thriller, Kaapa.

Kaapa revolves around rival criminals and their ruthless gang fights.

It will release on December 22.