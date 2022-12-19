Taimur's Love For Food Comes From...

After throwing an early birthday party for Taimur, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their boys are off on a holiday at an unknown location.

And the countdown has started for the little boy's sixth birthday, coming up on December 20.

Kareena shares a picture of Tim Tim enjoying a croissant and writes, 'This family’s love for croissant continues... Going for it... One day to go... Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.'

Kareena's candid confession: 'It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a crossaint so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...#its 2022 #make the most of it.'

Kareena shares another picture from her holiday and writes, 'I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai?'

There's Saif Ali Khan at the breakfast table and Bebo can't help but gush: 'Ok my husband is very hot.'