News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taimur's Love For Food Comes From...

Taimur's Love For Food Comes From...

By Rediff Movies
December 19, 2022 19:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After throwing an early birthday party for Taimur, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their boys are off on a holiday at an unknown location.

And the countdown has started for the little boy's sixth birthday, coming up on December 20.

 

Kareena shares a picture of Tim Tim enjoying a croissant and writes, 'This family’s love for croissant continues... Going for it... One day to go... Mera Tim Tim ka birthday.'

 

Kareena's candid confession: 'It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a crossaint so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...#its 2022 #make the most of it.'

 

 

Kareena shares another picture from her holiday and writes, 'I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai?'

 

There's Saif Ali Khan at the breakfast table and Bebo can't help but gush: 'Ok my husband is very hot.'

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
When Saffron Made Bollywood Look Gorgeous
When Saffron Made Bollywood Look Gorgeous
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
Salman's Niece To Debut With CODA Remake
What Was Deepika Wearing At FIFA?!
What Was Deepika Wearing At FIFA?!
Only 38 deaths in Saran tragedy, but...: Bihar govt
Only 38 deaths in Saran tragedy, but...: Bihar govt
BJP raises difficult-to-win Lok Sabha seats to 160
BJP raises difficult-to-win Lok Sabha seats to 160
Kumaraswamy, son in JD-S's first list for K'taka polls
Kumaraswamy, son in JD-S's first list for K'taka polls
England's Rizwan Ahmed has a cracker of a debut
England's Rizwan Ahmed has a cracker of a debut

More like this

When Kareena, Saif Threw A Party For Taimur

When Kareena, Saif Threw A Party For Taimur

Will Kartik Aaryan Make Pyaar Ka...

Will Kartik Aaryan Make Pyaar Ka...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances