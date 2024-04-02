Ananya Wants To Go Back To...

Raai Laxmi cruises... Raveena goes on a safari... Guess who Sanjay met...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a throwback picture from Paris and writes, 'Happy happy times take me back.'

And guess what? Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur liked the post!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi cruises through life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon goes on a safari with daughters Rasha, Pooja and Chhaya and writes, 'A trip with the girls ... my babies, some tigers and a full moon. Can't get better than this.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor take a picture with Brooke Shields in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry gets touristy in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane goes bird-watching at the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in Ahmedabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani takes a hot air balloon ride in Melbourne and writes, 'When ur on top don't think everything below is small. It might appear that way but it's not!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Soni/Instagram

'Farewell Istanbul, you won our hearts with warmth and hospitality,' says Samir Soni, sharing a picture of wife Neelam and daughter Ahana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

'With Lalita, all set to explore the Lag valley, beyond Kullu,' writes Deepti Naval.