Ananya Wants To Go Back To...

Raai Laxmi cruises... Raveena goes on a safari... Guess who Sanjay met...
Ananya Panday shares a throwback picture from Paris and writes, 'Happy happy times take me back.'
And guess what? Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur liked the post!
Raai Laxmi cruises through life.
Raveena Tandon goes on a safari with daughters Rasha, Pooja and Chhaya and writes, 'A trip with the girls ... my babies, some tigers and a full moon. Can't get better than this.'
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor take a picture with Brooke Shields in New York.
Sophie Choudry gets touristy in Paris.
Harshvardhan Rane goes bird-watching at the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary in Ahmedabad.
Arjun Bijlani takes a hot air balloon ride in Melbourne and writes, 'When ur on top don't think everything below is small. It might appear that way but it's not!!'
'Farewell Istanbul, you won our hearts with warmth and hospitality,' says Samir Soni, sharing a picture of wife Neelam and daughter Ahana.
'With Lalita, all set to explore the Lag valley, beyond Kullu,' writes Deepti Naval.