Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Kartik Aaryan Teaching Harry Kane?

What's Kartik Aaryan Teaching Harry Kane?

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: April 01, 2024 07:15 IST
IMAGE: Harry Kane with Kartik Aaryan.
 

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan spent time with Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Thomas Müller during his visit to Munich as the brand ambassador for football on the Sony Sports Network.

Kartik also watched the Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund from the pitchside at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

IMAGE: Thomas Müller with Kartik Aaryan.

In a fun video posted on Aaryan's Instagram handle, the actor is seeing teaching Kane a dialogue from his coming movie Chandu Champu: 'Chandu nahi champion hain main.'

Video: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
