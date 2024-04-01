News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I won't be able to do this again'

'I won't be able to do this again'

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 01, 2024 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It took us 14 years to get our story into theatres.'

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).

Playing the real-life abuse survivor Najeeb Muhammed, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj's transformative performance in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham) has the nation transfixed.

The actor internalises the turmoil of a man thrown into a horrific situation for years.

He becomes one with the shrunken, smothered, parched universe of Najeeb, a man so wronged you wonder if there any justice left in this universe, especially for the poor.

The praise hasn't stopped pouring in. But the best moment since release for Prithviraj was when the real-life Najeeb Muhammed saw the film.

"It was like re-living the entire nightmare. He cried and in his tears was my triumph. An actor can't hope for a better endorsement of his efforts than to have the real character being moved by the actor's performance," Prithviraj tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).

The film has upped the sales of the book.

"We haven't even shown all of what author Benyamin has described in his novel Aadujeevitham. (Publishing house) Penguin is planning another edition of the book with my face on the cover. Yes, the whole idea of a literary adaptation is to draw attention to the original work and at the same time, providing a new experience," he says.

Prithviraj can't stop counting his 'Blessy'ings.

"It is the fruition of all the hard work that my Director Blessy and I have gone through for 14 years. That's how long the project has been with me. We began work on it in 2010. It took us 14 years to get our story into theatres."

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).

"If I had my way, I would have done only this project until it was completed. But practically, that was not possible. We had to go back to Jordan twice to shoot the desert scenes. Once the shooting had to stop because of COVID. It hasn't been easy. Blessy has been with this project even longer than me," he adds.

Prithviraj went through drastic weight losses, not just once but twice.

"I had to do it twice because of the disruption in the shooting schedules. First, I had to put on weight to look how Najeeb looked when he first arrives in Saudi Arabia. Then I had to lose around 30 kilos twice to look how he looked later. My sugar levels were seriously disturbed. It was quite difficult. I don't think I would be able to do this again."

IMAGE: Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Now, Prithviraj looks forward to his next release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he plays the main antagonist. But he remains masked for half the film.

"Till intermission," Prithviraj shares. "There is a reason why my character keeps his face covered in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Please wait for the film, I may surprise you again."

What places Malayalam cinema so ahead of the rest of Indian cinema?

"I guess it is the stress on the writing," he replies. "Do you know it is the norm for writers to approach an actor for a role in Malayalam cinema, not the producers or directors?"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
The Goat Life Review
The Goat Life Review
The Goat Life Review
The Goat Life Review
What Akshay Will NEVER Do Again
What Akshay Will NEVER Do Again
Should CSK's Dhoni bat up the order?
Should CSK's Dhoni bat up the order?
SC refuses to stay survey of Bhojshala complex
SC refuses to stay survey of Bhojshala complex
Adani, 2 others keen to bag Rs 7K cr Tuticorin project
Adani, 2 others keen to bag Rs 7K cr Tuticorin project
EC notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru
EC notice for holding 'mid-street Iftar' in Mangaluru

More like this

Manjummel Boys Is Better Than Titanic!

Manjummel Boys Is Better Than Titanic!

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Truths That May...

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Truths That May...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances