Crew 3rd Biggest Opener Of 2024

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu in Crew.

Last week's release Crew saw a very good opening at the box office, and if it continues this way, it could well take a shot at the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion).

Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, the fun entertainer surprised everyone when it took a double digit opening of Rs 10.21 crore (Rs 102.1 million). Even if one accounts for the fact that it was a partial holiday due to Good Friday, this is still a very good number.

Reviews of the film have been positive and audiences seem to really like what they are see, especially the women.

In fact, Crew is amongst the best weekend openers of female-centric films since it has ended up collecting Rs 32 crore* (Rs 320 million) at the box office.

It's the third best opener of 2024 so far, preceded by Fighter (Rs 93.40 crore/Rs 934 million) and Shaitaan (Rs 55.13 crore/Rs 551.3 million).

This week, it will comfortably go past the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark and then make the most of the next five open days ahead since there is no new release this Friday.

After that, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan will arrive mid-week on Eid which falls on Wednesday. So Crew can aim to make money for the next nine days.

IMAGE: A scene from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Ditto for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which has done even better in its opening weekend at Rs 37 crore* (Rs 370 million).

This is more than its previous installment Godzilla vs Kong, which scored Rs 46.58 crore (Rs 465.8 million) in its lifetime.

The Hollywood film arrived without any sort of promotion and still ended up collecting Rs 13 crore (Rs 130 million) on its very first day.

Another thing that benefits the film is the fact that it's playing on some of the most premium screen formats (3D, IMAX, 4DX) where the ticket rates are the highest. As a result, the collections do get a boost by around 20 per cent.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.