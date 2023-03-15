Allu Arjun Goes On Holiday

Raashi-Vaani tour Paris... Mouni misses Disha... Sara rhymes in Spiti...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

It's holiday time for Allu Arjun, wife Sneha and children Arha and Ayaan as they explore Rajasthan.

'Had such a lovely time here... A short sweet break with family', the Pushpa star tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna holidays with her 'soul sister' Vaani Kapoor in Paris and writes, 'Singing on the streets, laughing at our own lame jokes and talking about everything under the sun; never a dull moment with this goofball!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani shares a picture from their trip too and sings, 'With you ain't no passing craze! Hakuna Matata.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta attends the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscar Party with husband Gene Goodenough and writes, 'Last night there was so much to celebrate. My husband's birthday, Two Indian productions winning an Oscar and so many people getting together to raise funds to help people living with HIV.

'I'm summing up this wholesome evening with one of my fav songs from Elton John over the years. Here's to believing in love, being in love & wanting to make the world a better place.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy is already missing Disha Patani after their American tour ended on March 12.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's limericks from the Spiti Valley: 'Parvato Mein Parathe, Jannat in Pahade, Chalti Rahi Coffee ke Sahare, Barf mein bhi Bahaare, Toh Azmaao yeh Nazaare'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra knows just how to wear her flowers in Delhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia shares a note from Phi Phi Islands: 'Ppl call me Wild! And I Accept it unapologetically.'