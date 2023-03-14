Deepika's 10 BEST International Looks

From being a Bollywood A-lister to making her Hollywood debut in 2017 and walking the red carpet at several international events across the globe, Deepika Padukone has become an irresistable force to reckon with in the world of cinema and glamour.

This year, she made her debut at the Oscars and wowed everyone with her style choices, her brilliant smile and her charming manner on the podium as she introduced the Nattu Nattu performance.

As the Pathaan heroine continues to storm the global fashion world, Namrata Thakker looks at 10 of her best international outings till date.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Deepika made a bold style statement in a fiery pink feather mini dress designed by Naeem Khan and finished off her look with black stilettos along with black elbow-length gloves.

We love how she added more funk to her look by wearing glittery blue eyeliner.

Deepika opted for a classic black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton ballgown as she made her debut at the Oscars.

Her attire is simple yet timeless.

Serving us some major fashion goals with her chic-goth look, here's Deepika slaying her leather blazer dress like a true fashion diva at the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

When it comes to fashion, it's never easy to pull off experimental looks but Ms Padukone looked effortlessly stylish in her white full-sleeved shirt layered with oversized half-sleeve brown jacket and flowy black skirt at the FIFA World Cup final last December.

In 2022, Dips made her debut as a Cannes jury member and impressed everyone with her retro look, in a stunning black-and-gold sequinned sari designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika got us all drooling when she wore a gorgeous scarlet gown at the premiere of Armageddon Time in Cannes last year.

Next, we saw Deepika rocking the red carpet at Cannes at the premiere of Elvis in a custom black and gold textured Louis Vuitton gown featuring dramatic shoulder capes.

Deepika looked beautiful in a bright pink mermaid-style gown designed by Michael Cinco paired with statement Chopard earrings at the Red Sea Film Festival in 2021.

Last October, Deepika made her presence felt at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris as she glammed up in a uniquely structured mini dress.

Drop-dead gorgeous!

That's all we can say about Deepika's ravishing one-shoulder Marchesa gown that she wore at Cannes back in 2017.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram