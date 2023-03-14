News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Heads For 100 Crore

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
March 14, 2023 09:41 IST
2022 hadn't started on a positive note for Ranbir Kapoor as his Shamshera was a box office disaster. A few months later, he bounced back with Brahmastra.

Six months after the release of Brahmastra, Ranbir scores again.

His new film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar sees the second best opening (Rs 15.73 crore/ Rs 157.3 million) -- after Pathaan -- in the last four months.

This shows how consistent Ranbir has been when it comes to box office success.

In fact, before Shamshera, Ranbir's Sanju had opened huge (Rs 34.74 crore/Rs 347.4 million) and then went on to score a triple century (Rs 342.53 crore/Rs 3.4253 billion).

Now after the success of Brahmastra (Rs 264 crore/Rs 2.64 billion), Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar collects Rs 71.16 crore (Rs 711.6 million)* in just five days.

 

For Shraddha Kapoor too, the drought is over. She did not have any release after 2020's Baaghi 3, the film that arrived just a week before the lockdown was announced.

The Tiger Shroff led action drama could have been an easy Rs 100 crore club entrant and was in fact, standing at Rs 95 crore (Rs 950 million) when the theatres were shut down.

Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar should comfortably go past the Rs 100 crore mark by the second weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
