Is Ekta Kapoor Upset With Ram Kapoor?

IMAGE: Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Ekta Kapoor seems to be miffed with Ram Kapoor.

Without naming anyone, the producer took to her Instagram Stories to give a piece of her mind: 'Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk. But there is dignity in silence.'

All fingers point to her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, who just recently had much to say about their hugely popular show.

In a long interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kapoor reportedly said, 'Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody. Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo.

'Main kaise bol sakta hoon ki yeh main nahi kar sakta? Tab main actor nahi hoon. So I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I have to follow the script. I can't say no something. So I didn't do anything wrong).

"Ekta's the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene. I told Ekta, 'Are you sure?Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing.'

'And three generations watch (the show) together. But Ekta was very confident ki woh karna hai. She trusted us. I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Fir maine Sakshi (Tanwar, co-star) ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me.'

The scene reportedly did not go down well with the show's audiences and there was a severe backlash. The ratings also reportedly fell drastically.

Interestingly, when the show ended in 2014, Ram Kapoor said he was glad it was over.