Is Ekta Kapoor Upset With Ram Kapoor?

Ekta Kapoor seems to be miffed with Ram Kapoor.
Without naming anyone, the producer took to her Instagram Stories to give a piece of her mind: 'Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up! False information and skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk. But there is dignity in silence.'
All fingers point to her Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, who just recently had much to say about their hugely popular show.
In a long interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kapoor reportedly said, 'Mera kaam as an actor is to do my job. I don't owe an explanation to anybody. Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo.
'Main kaise bol sakta hoon ki yeh main nahi kar sakta? Tab main actor nahi hoon. So I did nothing wrong (As an actor, I have to follow the script. I can't say no something. So I didn't do anything wrong).
"Ekta's the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene. I told Ekta, 'Are you sure?Ye television mein pehle kabhi hua nahi hai, it was the first kiss of television, which is a big thing.'
'And three generations watch (the show) together. But Ekta was very confident ki woh karna hai. She trusted us. I said, okay, I'll first get a go-ahead from my wife. Fir maine Sakshi (Tanwar, co-star) ko bola ki look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me.'
The scene reportedly did not go down well with the show's audiences and there was a severe backlash. The ratings also reportedly fell drastically.
Interestingly, when the show ended in 2014, Ram Kapoor said he was glad it was over.