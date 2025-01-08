Watch Out For Raveena Mini, Rasha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Unlike Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani always dreamed of sizzling on celluloid.

Her wish comes true on January 17 when she makes her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman.

Aaman's famous uncle's support extends to pitching in a role in the movie.

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon in Patthar Ke Phool.

Did you know both Ajay and Raveena began their acting careers in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante and Patthar Ke Phool respectively and won a Filmfare each for Best Debut and Fresh Face?

Subsequently, the duo shared screen in a couple of masala movies, including Dilwale, which was among 1994's biggest blockbusters.

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

Azaad's pre-independence India drama revolving around rebels and rulers aspires to be an action-packed launchpad for the newbies as it rehashes the hoity toity royal meets rough stable boy premise.

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani in Azaad and Raveena Tandon in Aks.

Whether Rasha's chemistry around Aaman repeats the success of Ajay-Raveena's? Will Rasha live up to Raveena's magic? Such comparisons only seem fair when Rasha herself is happy to recreate her mum's iconic avatars. Like that one photoshoot inspired by Raveena's sultry Yeh Raat look in Aks.

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon.

Rasha is no stranger to the limelight. Even before her first movie has dropped into theatres, she draws a following of millions on social media and boasts of impressive endorsements in her kitty.

Quite like mum Raveena who was already a familiar face in the advertising world before her hoop earrings, combo of slacks and minis and skating on the streets of Mumbai with Salman Khan in Patthar Ke Phool became the rage.

IMAGE: Rasha Thadani in Azaad and Raveena Tandon in the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra.

Having Bollywood's Mast Mast girl for mom sure has its perks. Looks like Rasha picked those traits early on. Raveena mini, anyone?

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon in Phool Aur Kante and Rasha Thadani in Azaad.

Clearly, the 19 year old has inherited Raveena's glamour game. Before the ravishing Shaher Ki Ladki became known for her author-backed roles in serious fare, Raveena's scorching dance numbers had frontbenchers flocking the theatres. And we get ample glimpse of those attributes in Rasha's racy Uyi Amma rendition.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

For all the mother-daughter similarities, of which we see abundant glimpses in the posts they keep sharing on social media...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Their debuts could not be more different.

Produced by G P Sippy and directed by Anant Balani, Patthar Ke Phool's lukewarm drama -- revolving around a policeman's son going after his girlfriend's dad on learning he's responsible for his father's death -- is best remembered for Raam Laxman's zingy soundtrack.

Raveena's biggest reason to sign the movie was her hero, Salman Khan. Fresh off the success of Maine Pyaar Kiya, her friends happened to be hardcore fans of his burgeoning heartthrob status.

Abhishek Kapoor introduced the likes of Farhan Akhtar in Rock On, Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che, Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath, and is reason enough to believe that Rasha is in good hands.

But whether her juggling between angrezi mem and gaon ki gori in Bollywood's dated tradition finds takers among hard-to-please junta, only January 17 will tell.