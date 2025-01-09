HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Farhan, Farah, Anusha's Birthday Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 09, 2025 14:55 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

It's Farhan Akhtar's birthday on Thursday and his close ones are making sure to make him feel extra special on his special day.

Elder sister Zoya Akhtar and elder cousin Farah Khan took to Instagram and penned cute wishes for Farhan.

Zoya shared an adorable picture from a family get-together at midnight.

The image shows Farhan, Farah and Anusha Dandekar sharing smiles as they were all set to cut their birthday cakes.

Anusha Dandekar's birthday also falls on January 9.

'Bring It In (red heart emoji) #birthdaybabies #allnumber9 #capricornia @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder @anushadandekar #threescompany #humcakekhanekeliyekahinbhijasaktehain,' she captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, 'Awwwww best birthday bringing in.. thank you zoeeyyyy lov my family.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Akhtar/Instagram

Farah, who shares her birthday with Farhan, posted a video of the latter unboxing a gift that he received from the Main Hoon Na director.

'What do gift ur little brother who has everything?? A piece of our childhood of course! Happy birthday @faroutakhtar #capri9 keep the kranti going #favouritefilm,' she posted.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

'Meri kameeniiiiiiii … ur now officially a senior citizen happy birthday @farahkhankunder #sexyat60 #allheart' writes Malaika Arora as she wishes Farah on her 60th birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa shares picture with Farah and Rajkumar Rao and writes, 'Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma'am Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

'To the woman who has only love to give and feed us silly … Love u @farahkhankunder for all the madness and pyaar! You are worth every penny I spent on that expensive detox spa .. weight ka toh pata nahin but I came back with YOU!! Happy 60 !!!' writes Huma Qureshi.

With inputs from ANI

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
