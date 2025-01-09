Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Opening Movie Credits?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Don't you just love the sense of excitement and intrigue that kicks in when the credit titles roll at the beginning of a movie?

As we set foot into 2025, it's almost akin to the same feeling.

And so here it is, without further ado, this week's Bollywood quiz themed around opening credits. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani B. Namastey London C. De Dana Dhan A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani A. Guddu B. Chamatkar C. English Babu Desi Mem B. Chamatkar A. Lajja B. Gaja Gamini C. Devdas C. Devdas A. Shaan B. Laawaris C. Lootmaar A. Shaan A. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare B. Life in a...Metro C. Luck By Chance C. Luck By Chance A. Ajooba B. Henna C. Sohni Mahiwal B. Henna A. Mangal Pandey: The Rising B. Rang De Basanti C. Fanaa B. Rang De Basanti A. Agent Vinod B. Tashan C. Bodyguard A. Agent Vinod A. Guddi B. Chashme Buddoor C. Golmaal B. Chashme Buddoor A. I Hate Luv Storys B. Half Ticket C. Naughty Boy C. Naughty Boy

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com