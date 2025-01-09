HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Opening Movie Credits?

Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Opening Movie Credits?

By SUKANYA VERMA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 09, 2025 14:07 IST

x

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Don't you just love the sense of excitement and intrigue that kicks in when the credit titles roll at the beginning of a movie?

As we set foot into 2025, it's almost akin to the same feeling.

And so here it is, without further ado, this week's Bollywood quiz themed around opening credits. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani
B. Namastey London
C. De Dana Dhan
 
 
A. Guddu
B. Chamatkar
C. English Babu Desi Mem
 
 
A. Lajja
B. Gaja Gamini
C. Devdas
 
 
A. Shaan
B. Laawaris
C. Lootmaar
 
 
A. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
B. Life in a...Metro
C. Luck By Chance
 
 
A. Ajooba
B. Henna
C. Sohni Mahiwal
 
 
A. Mangal Pandey: The Rising
B. Rang De Basanti
C. Fanaa
 
 
A. Agent Vinod
B. Tashan
C. Bodyguard
 
 
A. Guddi
B. Chashme Buddoor
C. Golmaal
 
 
A. I Hate Luv Storys
B. Half Ticket
C. Naughty Boy
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Quiz: Bollywood's Goodbye Special
Quiz: Bollywood's Goodbye Special
Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz
Raj Kapoor@100: The Showman Special Quiz
The 2024 Year End Bollywood Quiz
The 2024 Year End Bollywood Quiz
Take The Karan Arjun Quiz
Take The Karan Arjun Quiz
Take This Fun Filmi Quiz
Take This Fun Filmi Quiz

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Surprising Foods That Cause Glucose Spikes

webstory image 2

The AMAZING Life of Farhan Akhtar

webstory image 3

Did You Know Farah Khan Is 60 Today?!

VIDEOS

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede2:28

6 killed, dozens hurt in Tirupati temple stampede

Dal Lake freezes amid severe cold in Kashmir2:01

Dal Lake freezes amid severe cold in Kashmir

The stunning Amyra Dastur spotted at Mumbai airport1:19

The stunning Amyra Dastur spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD