Rediff.com  » Movies » Say Hello To Rocky Aur Rani

Say Hello To Rocky Aur Rani

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 25, 2023 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karan Johar turn 51 today, May 25, and he has a special surprise for everyone.

Karan revealed the first look pictures of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

 

Here is Ranveer Singh as Rocky.

 

He's described as: 'Yaaron ka yaar, rocking in every avatar, aur iss 'prem kahaani' ka dildaar -- meet Rocky!'

 

Alia Bhatt plays Rani, and she's described as 'Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh -- the 'Rani’ of this 'prem kahaani'!'

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 28.

 

Rocky and Rani are the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe: 'Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!'

 

This year is especially important for Karan as Dharma Productions -- the studio set up by his late father Yash Johar -- celebrates its 25th anniversary.

 

Here's looking forward to Ranveer and Alia's magic on screen.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
