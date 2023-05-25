Say Hello To Rocky Aur Rani

Karan Johar turn 51 today, May 25, and he has a special surprise for everyone.

Karan revealed the first look pictures of his film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Here is Ranveer Singh as Rocky.

He's described as: 'Yaaron ka yaar, rocking in every avatar, aur iss 'prem kahaani' ka dildaar -- meet Rocky!'

Alia Bhatt plays Rani, and she's described as 'Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh -- the 'Rani’ of this 'prem kahaani'!'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 28.

Rocky and Rani are the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe: 'Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR!'

This year is especially important for Karan as Dharma Productions -- the studio set up by his late father Yash Johar -- celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Here's looking forward to Ranveer and Alia's magic on screen.