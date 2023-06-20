Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Looks Fab

The much awaited teaser of the Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out and as expected the movie has Karan Johar written all over it and some more.

Going by the one-and-a-half minute teaser, RARKPK looks like a family drama packed with loads of emotions, extravagant sets, colourful costumes, stunning cinematography, stellar star-cast and amazing music.

After a seven-year hiatus, Karan is back with a film as a director and it's safe to say he's gone all out to make this one a special treat for his fans.

Coming back to the teaser, it doesn't give away the story, but it's easy to guess that Alia and Ranveer play lovers, but their love-story isn't just all roses.

Alia is beautiful throughout in all sari looks and shares good chemistry with Ranveer.

Karan's film -- at least from the teaser -- seems inspired by Yash Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's brand of cinema.

If the idea is to pay an ode to Yashji and SLB, then KJo has done a pretty good job.

In some scenes, Alia reminds you of Kajol and Aishwarya Rai from their respective blockbuster films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mohabattein whereas Ranveer seems to have channeled his inner Shah Rukh Khan for this one.

The music by Pritam blends perfectly with KJo's world, adding that extra oomph factor.

The song, Tum Kya Mile, by Arijit Singh that plays in the background is an absolute delight to the ears and we won't be surprised if becomes the next love anthem.

All in all, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani teaser looks fancy, expensive and exciting.

In short, it screams KARAN JOHAR.

But is the movie high on content? Does Karan has anything new to offer storytelling wise?

Guess we'll find out when the movie releases in theatres on July 28.