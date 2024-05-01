News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'

'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 01, 2024 12:08 IST
After being in and out of the Indian squad, Sanju Samson was finally included in the T20 World Cup squad after scoring a bagful of runs in IPL 2024.

And the Rajasthan Royals captain celebrated his inclusion in squad with a heart touching post on Instagram.

The Pulluvila, Kerala-born cricketer posted in Malayalam: 'Viyarpu Thuniyitta Kuppayam (Shirt stitched of sweat and hard work).'

From Heart emojis and 'Congratulations Chetta' to 'Bring it home bro', Sanju received a lot of love in reply to his post.

Samson, who will turn 30 on November 11, made his T20I debut, which also happened to be his international debut, back in 2015 against Zimbabwe, but inconsistency and the rise of other players, including Rishabh Pant, saw him get sidelined.

His T20I statistics do not justify his talent -- in 25 T20Is, he has made 374 runs at an average of 18.70 and a strike rate of 133.09, with a solitary fifty. His best score is 77.

But his IPL performances are testament to his game. In 161 IPL matches, he has scored 4,273 runs at an average of 30.96 at a strike rate of 139.04, with three centuries and 24 fifties. His best score is 119.

In IPL 2024, Samson has shown next-level consistency with the bat, scoring 385 runs at an average of 77 and a strike rate of over 161, with four half-centuries. His best score is 82*.

Here's hoping Chetta continues his fireworks with the bat at the World Cup in the USA and the West Indies, beginning June 1.

Sanju Samson

REDIFF CRICKET
