Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC'

Source: PTI
May 01, 2024 12:34 IST
Dr Shashi Tharoor, the Congress candidate for Thiruvananthpuram Lok Sabha seat,

IMAGE: Dr Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthpuram, Photograph: Archana Masih for Rediff.com

Happy about Sanju Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the wicketkeeper-batter, who hails from his constituency Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, received a much-deserved break.

India, on Tuesday, announced their provisional squad of 15 for the marquee tournament to held in the Americas in June.

 

Samson has taken the second wicketkeeper's slot behind comeback-man Rishabh Pant in the side to be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

"Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!," Tharoor tweeted.

The 68-year-old former diplomat has been a vocal advocate of Samson's inclusion in the national set-up and had criticised his omission from the ODI World Cup squad last year.

Samson is enjoying a stellar run in the ongoing IPL and has led Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table, scoring 385 runs in nine games.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 25 T20 Internationals for India since making his debut in 2015.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
