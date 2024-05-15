Ishant Sharma Is Not Done Yet!

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma led the Delhi bowling attack with a three-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Six of the eight bowlers in action for the Delhi Capitals got on the wicket-taker's list as they put up a clinical performance to eke out a 19 run win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Playing in their final league game of the season, DC collected two crucial points to stay alive mathematically, though their chances rely heavily on other teams. But playing their last league match, in front of their home fans, the Capitals survived a few heart-stopping moments to deny LSG a win.

While Ravi Bishnoi stood out with his show with the ball for the visitors, it was veteran Ishant Sharma who set up the win for the Capitals with his sizzling show with the new ball.

A look at the crucial spells of match no. 64 of IPL 2024:

Ravi Bishnoi

After electing to bowl first, the LSG bowlers were taken to the cleaners despite Arshad Khan handing them the perfect start with the big wicket of Jake Fraser-McGurk. Though the big-hitting Fraser-McGurk was back in the dugout for a duck in the first over, the LSG bowlers leaked runs with Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope hammering 73 in the Powerplay.

Coming into the attack, straight after the Powerplay, Bishnoi had an instant impact as he bowled a tidy spell, conceding just six in his very first over. Though Hope welcomed with a six over long-on in his second over, Bishnoi had the last laugh as he struck just two deliveries later to break the rampaging partnership.

Looking to thrash Bishnoi's full wide ball, Hope smashed it to LSG Skipper K L Rahul who picked it up on the second attempt. Bishnoi's strike turned the tide of the match as DC's run-rate dropped considerably. In his second over, bowling the 9th over, Bishnoi conceded just nine and picked up Hope's wicket.

With Bishnoi successfully keeping the Delhi batters in check, Rahul let him bowl his four overs on the trot. In his third over, Bishnoi kept DC Skipper Rishabh Pant and Porel in check as he gave away just five runs. Finishing his spell, Bishnoi conceded just six off his final over.

Bowling at an economy of 6.50, Bishnoi turned in stellar figures of 1/26 from his four overs spell.

Naveen-ul-Haq

As opposed to Bishnoi, the Afghan pacer leaked runs but his spell IS noteworthy as he picked up two crucial wickets.

Brought into the attack in the final over of the powerplay, Naveen was welcomed with a six. Porel hammered him for another six and a boundary as he gave away 17 runs in his first over.

After his expensive first over, Naveen came back into the attack in the 12th over and struck with his first ball. After the spinners choked the DC batters, Naveen picked up Porel. The opener, who had raced to his half-century, endured a couple of tough overs, courtesy the LSG spinners.

Looking to attack Naveen once again, Porel dispatched the slow on length ball for a flat six towards midwicket. With not enough power in it, Nicholas Pooran picked him up at the ropes. After his expensive first over, the Afghan bowler made amends, conceding just four runs and picking up a wicket in his next over.

Naveen returned in the 17th over and Pant welcomed him with a boundary. But the bowler had the final say as he struck on the next ball. The slow pace did the trick as Pant's one-handed shot lacked the power with Deepak Hooda settling under it to end Pant's innings.

In his final overs, Naveen took a beating as Tristan Stubbs hammered him for 21 runs to dent his figures. Naveen turned in figures of 2/51 with an economy of 12.75.

Ishant Sharma

The veteran was in stellar form as he handed the Delhi Capitals the perfect start to the chase. Coming in as Impact Player, Ishant -- who has 311 Test wickets -- had an instant impact.

Beginning the attack with the new ball, Sharma conceded a boundary with Rahul getting off the mark with a four past the 'keeper. KL's stay at the crease was a short one. A length ball from Sharma, angling into off, saw Rahul loft it.

But with his bottom hand coming off, Rahul was picked up by Mukesh Kumar who took the catch on two attempts. With seven runs and a wicket, Sharma handed DC the perfect start.

In his second over, Quinton de Kock, who hammered Ishant for two fours on the trot, with the second boundary coming after a drop by Khaleel Ahmed. But no harm done as once again Sharma made the batter pay in the same over as de Kock was picked up by Mukesh Kumar at mid on.

A slower one from Ishant, a little too full, saw de Kock unable to send it over the ropes as he ended up finding the fielder. Conceding 12 runs and a wicket in his second, Sharma now had picked up a wicket in both the overs he bowled.

Bowling the fifth over, his third one in succession, Sharma struck with the first ball to pick up his third wicket of the evening. A shorter delivery and Deepak Hooda looking to clip it, missed.

Ishant appealed for LBW, and it was given. Hooda took the review, but replays confirmed the ball would have hit the leg stump. It was another brilliant over from Ishant as he conceded just four runs and picked up a wicket.

After his brilliant effort with the new ball, Ishant returned to finish off his spell in the 14th over. With Arshad Khan hammering him for a boundary and a six, Sharma leaked 11 runs to turn in figures of 3/34 from his four overs.

Mukesh Kumar

While Mukesh and Kuldeep Yadav turned in similar figures of 1/33, it was Mukesh's brilliance in the death overs that saw Delhi collect two crucial points.

Coming into the attack in the final over of the Powerplay, Mukesh was welcomed with a maximum by the big-hitting Nicholas Pooran. Mukesh started his spell on an expensive note, giving away 11 runs. His second over too went for runs with Krunal Pandya and Pooran taking boundaries off him in the 10th over.

With Pooran single-handedly taking the match away from the hosts, Mukesh came to DC's rescue as he struck on the first ball of his third over. Bowling the 12th over Mukesh, from over the wicket, bowled a short slower one.

Looking to smash it, Pooran ended up finding Axar Patel at extra cover. Mukesh's strike saw LSG lose Pooran, who walked off for 61 off 27. It was a crucial over from Mukesh as he conceded just four runs and picked up a wicket.

Mukesh then returned in the penultimate over to keep the rampaging Arshad Khan in check. With Arshad threatening to snatch a win for LSG, Mukesh came back with LSG needing 29 from 12. Putting DC back in control, Mukesh bowled a tidy over, conceding just six runs in the 19th over. Mukesh and Rasikh Salam's FINE final over saw the Capitals deny LSG a win.

