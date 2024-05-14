IPL 2024: The Play-Offs Scenarios!

The IPL 2024 play-offs race is heating up!



Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team so far to have sealed their place in the play-offs, while there is a lot of competition for the remaining three places with as many as seven teams still in the running.



Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have been eliminated from the play-offs race, but could end up denting the hopes of the other teams in the remaining games.

A look at the play-offs scenarios:





Rajasthan Royals

League Standing: 2nd

Matches: 12; Points: 16

Net Run Rate: 0.349

Despite suffering three defeats in a row, Rajasthan Royals (NRR 0.349) look on course to make it to the play-offs.

With 16 points from 12 games, RR need just one victory from their last two games to advance. They could still go through if they lose their last two games but need to ensure the margins are not big.



Even if they lose their last two games against Punjab Kings and KKR, Royals will finish on 16 points and still qualify as Lucknow Super Giants (NRR -0.769) need two massive wins to overtake them on the net run rate.

Remaining Matches:

May 15: vs Punjab Kings at Guwahati

May 19: vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Guwahati



Chennai Super Kings

League Standing: 3rd

Matches: 13, Points: 14

NRR: 0.528

Chennai Super Kings have blown hot and cold recently, with two wins and as many defeats in their last four games.



They face a crucial final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday.



Even if they lose their match against RCB, they will hope it is not by a big margin, while needing some other results to go their way, including SRH and LSG losing both their games.



Interestingly, a victory for CSK against RCB and defeats for RR and SRH in their remaining games could even see the defending champions finish second.



Remaining Match:

May 18: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Bengaluru



Sunrisers Hyderabad

League Standing: 4th

Matches: 12, Points: 14

NRR: 0.406

SRH's thumping 10 wicket victory against LSG in their previous match has been a big boost for their play-offs hopes.



SRH are currently fourth on the table and their positive net run rate of 0.406 could become a factor as winning one game could be enough for them.

But losing both games could leave them vulnerable as the likes of LSG and RCB could overtake them, while CSK are already ahead of them on net run rate.



But SRH will be confident of their chances of going through. They play the struggling Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in their last games at their home ground in Hyderabad, where they have won five of the six games played this season.



Remaining Matches:

May 16: vs Gujarat Titans at Hyderabad

May 19: vs Punjab Kings at Hyderabad



Royal Challengers Bangalore

League Standing: 5th

Matches: 13, Points: 12

NRR: 0.387

Royal Challengers Bangalore have produced a sensational comeback to get themselves back in contention.



After winning just one of their first eight games, RCB have bounced back in fine style with five victories in a row to climb to fifth in the standings.



They face a must-win match against CSK on Saturday. If they lose they are out of the play-offs race, but even if they win they need to other results go to their way.



Firstly, RCB needs a convincing victory by some margin against CSK to take their net run rate above the defending champions, while also hoping that SRH suffer big defeats in their last two games.



If SRH wins one of their last two games and LSG wins both their last two matches then RCB will be out. But if one of them fumbles, and RCB beats CSK then the net run rate could come into play for the fourth place.



Remaining Match:

May 19: vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru



Delhi Capitals

League Standing: 6th

Matches: 13, Points: 12

NRR: -0.482

The 47 run defeat against RCB on Sunday dented Delhi Capitals' net run rate big time.



Delhi, with a net run rate of -0.482, need a big win against LSG to keep their hopes alive. Along with that, they also need SRH to lose both their last two games by huge margins, along with defeat for RCB against CSK.



Remaining Match:

May 14: vs Lucknow Super Giants at Delhi



Lucknow Super Giants

League Standing: 7th

Matches: 12, Points: 12

NRR: -0.762

Lucknow Super Giants have the worst net run rate among the teams in contention.



Their thumping defeat against SRH has left them in a desperate situation. Along with winning their last two games by big margins, they need a few their results go their way.



If LSG win against the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians they will advance to 16 points, a mark which can also be achieved by CSK and SRH, and the net run rate could become a factor.

Their best hope is SRH suffering big losses in their last two games.

However, if LSG lose one of their two games, then qualification becomes impossible for them.



Remaining Matches:

May 14: vs Delhi Capitals at Delhi

May 17: vs Mumbai Indians at Mumbai



Gujarat Titans

League Standing: 8th

Matches: 13, Points: 11

NRR: -1.063

Gujarat Titans have missed out on the play-offs for the first time, having won the title in IPL 2022 and finishing runners up last season.

The match against against KKR was abandoned due to incessant rain on Monday, resulting in their elimination.



Gujarat Titans' net run rate of -1.063 -- the worst among the 10 teams -- made it a tough task for them to advance. They face SRH in their last outing, an inconsequential match for them.



They can get to maximum 15 points which might not be enough considering their poor run rate.



Remaining Matches:

May 16: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Hyderabad

Photographs: BCCI