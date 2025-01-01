Bollywood welcomes 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'WHAT A YEAR' says Ananya Panday, 'couldn't possibly be more grateful for all the opportunities and the people and the memories and the love going into 2025 recharged with all the positivity and good vibes let's goooooooo.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Goodbye 2024..what a ride you have been..!!' says Urmila Matondkar. 'I'm only grateful for everything that you brought with you. I take with all humility everything that you gave me with a smile n move forward. I thank all you for your love n affection for me with all my heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the horror comedy Thama, writes, 'Hope you're having THAMA-ke-daar holidays. See you in 2025 #Diwali.'

Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar is helming the film while Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are the producers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Sharif/Instagram

'Ending tends to precede new beginnings... Wish you all a very happy New Year,' says Aamna Sharif.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'2024... you've been a mixed bag! But so much to be grateful for', says Lara Dutta.

'To begin with... My parents celebrating 56 years together... building a home and a new chapter in an adopted country that I'm slowly coming to enjoy and appreciate... WORK!!!! That keeps me sane and hungry and motivated....

'Family, without whom nothing else would matter... friends, who make my world go round... travels and events that add spice and new adventures to life... and finally, HOME...the people you hold the closest and tightest... With the medical roller coaster and hospital carousel we've been on this year, I'm most grateful to have my parents with me at the close of the year.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma says, 'Have performed so many times this Dec that now it's all a muscle memory... Too much glam all year long and towards the end.. To a shining sparkling 2025 ahead.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam shares picture from, 'Last working day of the year 27th Dec 2024. Packed up at three in the night and flew straight to my favourite people. End of the year people tend to bare their hearts. I'm choosing to bare my face. 2024 you have been tough on me. 2025 let's do this. New year old me. Something's should never change.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi says, '2024 has been transformational. Dreams came true. The kind that I could never have even imagined.

'Challenges were overcome. Love and joy kept it all going. And I came closer to knowing myself a little bit better. To understanding that resting up is as crucial as pushing yourself tirelessly.

'To each person who's has contributed significantly to it's different moments -- thank you. Signing off while cuddling with my baby boys' on their 9th birthday at home in Dilli ki sardi. Peace continues to be found in these simplest, most wholesome moments.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

'As this year comes to an end I was thinking about how we bought in the new year in Peru, hiked the Inca trail & visited places I'd never been before. I also made a promise to myself that this will be an action packed year and it definitely was!

'I got back on set & shot a film after so long! Here is a sneak peek of the first five months of 2024! From Peru to Los Angeles to Mumbai to Punjab #goodbye2024', Preity Zinta seen here with husband Gene Goodenough, tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal go sky diving in Australia. 'On 30th Dec 2022 we got engaged... 2 years later, we decided to celebrate by jumping off a plane!!!!! Saying goodbye to the best year 2024 on the HIGHEST note... can't wait to see what 2025 has in store for us!! Happy new year everyone!! Make it your best.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'2024 came laced with a super important life lesson called 'self-care'. So 2025 will see me drink lots of water and take my vitamins on time! Here's to a hopefully healthy new year!' wishes Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

'Here's for to the last filming day of 2024! what a monstrous year this has been, excited like a child for you guys to be a part of my 2025,' says Karan Tacker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter, who is also holidaying in Australia, says 'What a roller coaster of a year. Thank you 2024 for all you taught me and all the adventures. Excited to share the work in 2025. HAPPY NEW YEAR Y'ALL..

