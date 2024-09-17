Aditi-Siddharth's Beautiful Wedding Album

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, on September 16.

The couple posted glimpses from their wedding on social media, giving everyone a feel of their beautiful, traditional wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi/Instagram

Aditi looked like a gorgeous bride, wearing Sabyasachi Mukherjee's designs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Sabyasachi explains the bride's outfit: 'Aditi Rao Hydari wears a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection; accentuated with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Siddharth also wears Sabyasachi's designs, and the designer explains: 'Siddharth wears a Sabyasachi silk kurta and a handwoven Benarasi dhoti with a veshti of his own.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Stylist Sanam Ratansi -- better known as Sonakshi Sinha's sister-in-law -- also shares pictures from the wedding and writes, 'Adu Siddhu It was a happy happy day.'

